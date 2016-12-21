Year in Review: Out of tragedy, triumph

Zahra Zamiri gives the Oath of Allegiance during her citizenship ceremony Monday, May 9, 2016, at the Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester. Zahra Zamiri, of Rochester, Minn., with a hug and flowers for Tyler Wallace who helped her as she emerged from her home in March after being shot twice following a domestic incident in Rochester, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.