Will CJ's fall before 2017 starts?
On Dec. 23, the new team of developers behind a long-waited downtown Rochester project previously branded as Broadway at Center announced a scaled-down version of it on Dec. 23. Titan Development and Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors changed the plan from a 23-story multi-use tower to solely a 19-floor Hilton hotel. The proposed project is slated to be built South Broadway and East Center Street, just north of Broadway Residence and Suites by Bridge Street.
