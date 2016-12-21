Why Heart Attacks Are Striking Health...

Why Heart Attacks Are Striking Healthy Young Women

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: MSNBC

AnneMarie Hess, a 40-year-old mother with a newborn, was taking a shower when she felt an unusual pain in her chest. She stopped the shower and sat down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec 4 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov 29 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov 26 Toogay 11
News Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly Nov '16 Rochester Grandma 10
Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns Nov '16 Fatman 1
Caretaker Oct '16 kshafer57 1
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC