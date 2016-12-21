Tap Takeover II at Grand Rounds

Grand Rounds Brewing Company's "We Love Minnesota Tap Takeover Part II" will take place at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at its downtown location, at 4 Third Street SW, Rochester. It will feature eight in-state breweries, two beers on tap from each, 16 beers in total - let the run-up to the New Year begin! Adding to the unique brotherhood-of-the-beer event, most if not all of the beers provided are one-offs or limited edition beers, organizers say.

