Rochester YMCA finds interim director
The Rochester Area Family YMCA has appointed an interim executive director to take over the role of former CEO and director Steve Courts. The YMCA board of directors appointed Mike Lavin as interim executive director, effective Jan. 1, according to a Y press release..
