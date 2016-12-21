Recording surfaces of KLER's last moments

Rochester's second radio station, KLER-AM, was owned by Dr. Charles W. Mayo and his wife, Alice, and they hosted KLER parties at Mayowood, including this Christmas party above in the early 1950s. From left to right, the KLER staffers are Don Mason , Bob Bouscher , Wally Lindberg , Walt Bruzek , Bill Gary and Bob Fick .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.