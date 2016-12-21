Police arrest 'significant player' in pot sales
A Rochester man is in jail and could face drug dealing charges after police say they found almost 20 pounds of marijuana in his car and residence. Rochester police officers arrested Cody James Hunsley, 25, on Wednesday after a drug sniffing dog found a garbage bag containing three pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
