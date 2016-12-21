Our View: Police college requirement has merit
As one of two states requiring at least a two-year degree to become a licensed police officer, Minnesota has created a system that ensures those patrolling our streets are properly trained. It provides an extra layer of commitment for future police officers by giving them an opportunity to know firsthand on whether the profession would be right for them.
