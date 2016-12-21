Our View: Liquor sales ban's hold weakening
Minnesotans know if they want to add some kick to their Christmas Day eggnog this year, they'll have to plan ahead. The state's longtime ban on Sunday liquor sales has become a perenial issue for the Minnesota Legislature, and House Speaker Kurt Daudt said he expects the trend to continue.
