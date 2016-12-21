Our View: Christmas spirit should inspire us
It's hard not to be inspired when we read about anonymous donors who help ensure families will have presents under the tree this weekend. Whether it's an organized effort such as Christmas Anonymous or a private individual such as the donor who helped 10 families pay for their Kmart purchases this week, the actions fuel desires to do likewise.
