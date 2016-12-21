Man pleads guilty in November car theft

IAZ008>010-018-019-029-MNZ086-087-094-095-292300- /O.CON.KARX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-161229T2300Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE-DODGE-OLMSTED- MOWER-FILLMORE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER... AUSTIN...PRESTON 938 AM CST THU DEC 29 2016 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * TIMING...THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SUSTAINED NORTHWEST WINDS OF 25 TO 30 MPH...WITH GUSTS OF 45 MPH.

