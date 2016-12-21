Long-delayed demolition clears way for hotel

A crew from Fraser Construction of Rochester begins the demolition of the former CJ's Midtown Lounge building Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the corner of Broadway and Center streets in downtown Rochester. A crew from Fraser Construction of Rochester begins the demolition of the former CJ's Midtown Lounge building Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the corner of Broadway and Center streets in downtown Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.