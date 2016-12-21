Juicy, cloudy, turgid - say hello to ...

Juicy, cloudy, turgid - say hello to the east-coast IPA

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

If you are not a beer geek, chances are you aren't entirely sure what that is, and if you see the cloudy, hazy concoction, you might think there is something wrong with the beer and send it back. But for beer aficionados, this is the it beer style right now - perhaps even more than sours and barrel-aged beers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Med City Dance Center Dec 4 Marne Matysek 6
News Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge Nov 29 Charsi 1
Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12) Nov '16 Toogay 11
News Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly Nov '16 Rochester Grandma 10
Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns Nov '16 Fatman 1
Caretaker Oct '16 kshafer57 1
Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14) Sep '16 Musikologist 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rochester, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,484

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC