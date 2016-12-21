Juicy, cloudy, turgid - say hello to the east-coast IPA
If you are not a beer geek, chances are you aren't entirely sure what that is, and if you see the cloudy, hazy concoction, you might think there is something wrong with the beer and send it back. But for beer aficionados, this is the it beer style right now - perhaps even more than sours and barrel-aged beers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec 4
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov 29
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC