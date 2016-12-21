'I just couldn't see the music'
Dwight Jennings, of Rochester, has a passion for music, something he feared he may lose to glaucoma and astigmatism. He has glasses that allow him to read sheet music and works with digital applications to compose music on his computer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec 4
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC