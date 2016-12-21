Honoring a hero
A month or month-and-a-half later, he might have survived - the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office was set to issue bulletproof vests to officers. But on May 17, 1977, Tracy native Deputy Jack Werner was not wearing a vest when he took the call that a car was driving erratically in the parking lot at the Apache Mall in Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marshall Independent.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec 4
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov 29
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov 26
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC