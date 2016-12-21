Heard on the Street: Chick-fil-A cooking up a Rochester restaurant

On Friday, the Atlanta-based fast-food chicken chain filed development permits to build a 4,999-square-foot Chick-fil-A restaurant in the parking lot of the Crossroads Shopping Center at 1201 South Broadway. The proposed poultry eatery is slated to be built just to the west of the Chipotle restaurant, near the north corner of shopping center's lot.

