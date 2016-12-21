Gift of life
Allan Blanks/MDN Maggie Larson, left, will donate her bone marrow to McKenzie Larson, right, her older sister who has aplastic anemia, a rare condition that stops the body from producing new blood cells. As Christmas Day approaches, McKenzie Larson and her two sisters, Maggie Larson and Macey Larson, look forward to sharing the gift of new life and good health.
