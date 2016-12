Former Rochester superintendent at center of federal lawsuit

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-232115- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0016.000000T0000Z-161224T0300Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 711 AM CST FRI DEC 23 2016 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... * EXPECT SNOW TO DEVELOP THROUGH MID MORNING...POSSIBLY CHANGING TO A PERIOD OF FREEZING DRIZZLE BEFORE ENDING EARLY THIS EVENING. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES...UP TO 1/2 TO 1 INCH PER HOUR...ARE EXPECTED BETWEEN 11 AM AND 3 PM. * TOTAL WET SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES ARE EXPECTED... WITH A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE ALSO POSSIBLE. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * ... (more)

