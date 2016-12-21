Favorite Photos 2016: Elizabeth Nida Obert
Maia Westendorf, of Rochester, dresses as a "statue" during a costume contest held Saturday at WickedDISCO! at the Rochester Art Center. Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the Foo Fighters, drums with and mentors students at new Turnaround Arts School, Riverside Central Elementary School, Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec 4
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov 29
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov 26
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC