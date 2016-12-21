Ethics complaint against Staver dismissed

The city's Ethical Practices Board has dismissed a complaint filed against Rochester City Council President Randy Staver for not disclosing his involvement with the Rochester Convention and Visitors Bureau on a disclosure form. The complaint was filed in October by Abe Sauer, of Rochester, who also filed complaints with the city ethics board against Staver and Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede for not properly disclosing their involvement with a local arts organization.

