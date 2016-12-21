Children ring in the new year at museum family party
Families gather to watch the ball drop Saturday afternoon during the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester Noon Year's Eve Family Party. The even was repeated at 6 p.m. Becky Wendland and her daughter, Maeby, of Rochester, gather to watch the ball drop Saturday afternoon at the Minnesota Children's Museum of Rochester Noon Year's Eve Family Party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Med City Dance Center
|Dec 4
|Marne Matysek
|6
|Thoughts upon completing 125-mile challenge
|Nov '16
|Charsi
|1
|Rochester has become the Gay Capital Of Minnesota (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Toogay
|11
|Furst Draft: 318 Commons skyway dispute turns ugly
|Nov '16
|Rochester Grandma
|10
|Letterman Obama Salt Manuf. Sells Owns
|Nov '16
|Fatman
|1
|Caretaker
|Oct '16
|kshafer57
|1
|Zumbro Falls Music Thread (Oct '14)
|Sep '16
|Musikologist
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC