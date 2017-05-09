Why do Fools Fall in Love? Rocks Mead...

Why do Fools Fall in Love? Rocks Meadow Brook Theatre Back to the '60s to Close 51st Season

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Millie is getting married, and her friends have thrown her an impromptu bachelorette party. It's the '60s, and while talk of love and marriage carries on, the girls get carried away with the music of the day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Up and coming Viral Star Jun 2 Modiprime 33 1
jim mcmahon (Jan '10) Jun 2 littlejerry 2
Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09) May 14 Terry47 28
Looking for housekeeper Livin in May '17 Robin 1
Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08) May '17 justice league 72
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16) Apr '17 Michael 8
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar '17 Damncuh 4
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Rochester, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC