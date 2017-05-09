Why do Fools Fall in Love? Rocks Meadow Brook Theatre Back to the '60s to Close 51st Season
Millie is getting married, and her friends have thrown her an impromptu bachelorette party. It's the '60s, and while talk of love and marriage carries on, the girls get carried away with the music of the day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up and coming Viral Star
|Jun 2
|Modiprime 33
|1
|jim mcmahon (Jan '10)
|Jun 2
|littlejerry
|2
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|May 14
|Terry47
|28
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|May '17
|Robin
|1
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May '17
|justice league
|72
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|8
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC