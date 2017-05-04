Oakland University to name new president

Oakland University to name new president

May 4, 2017

The Oakland University Board of Trustees is set to vote today on a new president. The school, located in Rochester, announced in September 2016 that it would not renew the contract with its current president, George Hynd.

