Oakland University to name new president
The Oakland University Board of Trustees is set to vote today on a new president. The school, located in Rochester, announced in September 2016 that it would not renew the contract with its current president, George Hynd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up and coming Viral Star
|Jun 2
|Modiprime 33
|1
|jim mcmahon (Jan '10)
|Jun 2
|littlejerry
|2
|Review: Village Square Co-Operative (Feb '09)
|May 14
|Terry47
|28
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|May '17
|Robin
|1
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May '17
|justice league
|72
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr '17
|Michael
|8
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC