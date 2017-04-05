OptimizeRx Partners Exclusively with SingleCare to Bring Patient...
SingleCare Services, LLC, the leading provider of prescription savings programs, has partnered with OptimizeRx Corp. , the leading aggregator of sponsored services in the electronic health records space. The exclusive partnership provides OptimizeRx clients the opportunity to connect their customers with the right drug, at the right time, at the right price, through SingleCare's prescription savings program.
