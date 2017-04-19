OptimizeRx Corporation Sets First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for...
OptimizeRx Corp. , the leading aggregator of pharmaceutical-sponsored services in electronic health record platforms, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for housekeeper Livin in
|May 5
|Robin
|1
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|May 1
|justice league
|72
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar '17
|A civilized person
|9
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC