OptimizeRx Corporation Sets First Quarter 2017 Conference Call for...

OptimizeRx Corp. , the leading aggregator of pharmaceutical-sponsored services in electronic health record platforms, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

