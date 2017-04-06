Motown Unplugged: a Legacy of Love, Featuring Touring Cast, to Benefit BC/Efa in Detroit
Cast members of the national touring production of Motown the Musical will perform in a special concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Ferndale's Blessings in a Backpack. "MOTOWN UNPLUGGED: A LEGACY OF LOVE" takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar 24
|BB Board
|1
|?1961 unsolved murder of female near springs at... (May '09)
|Mar 22
|Webtracker
|12
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC