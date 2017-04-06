Motown Unplugged: a Legacy of Love, F...

Motown Unplugged: a Legacy of Love, Featuring Touring Cast, to Benefit BC/Efa in Detroit

Cast members of the national touring production of Motown the Musical will perform in a special concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Ferndale's Blessings in a Backpack. "MOTOWN UNPLUGGED: A LEGACY OF LOVE" takes place at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 24 at The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Avenue, Ferndale.

