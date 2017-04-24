John Taylor Elected to the Board of t...

John Taylor Elected to the Board of the NVBDC

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council has announced the election of Mr. John E. Taylor to its Board of Directors as of March 31, 2017. Taylor brings a wealth of experience to the post, following a long and storied career in supply chain management, with special emphasis on supplier diversity programs.

