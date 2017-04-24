John Taylor Elected to the Board of the NVBDC
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council has announced the election of Mr. John E. Taylor to its Board of Directors as of March 31, 2017. Taylor brings a wealth of experience to the post, following a long and storied career in supply chain management, with special emphasis on supplier diversity programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI (Sep '16)
|Apr 13
|Michael
|8
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar '17
|A civilized person
|9
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Louis
|131
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar '17
|BB Board
|1
|?1961 unsolved murder of female near springs at... (May '09)
|Mar '17
|Webtracker
|12
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar '17
|Damncuh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC