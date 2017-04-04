Irving Berlin's I Love a Piano Brings Classic American Music to the Meadow Brook Theatre Stage
Meadow Brook Theatre is filled with the beloved music of Irving Berlin in its spring performance of "I Love a Piano." As one of the premiere composers of American Music, Berlin's classics include, "Blue Skies," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Always," and "White Christmas," all featured in "I Love a Piano."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop preying on us !
|Mar 28
|A civilized person
|9
|Review: Contemporary Family Medicine - Pamela M... (Dec '09)
|Mar 25
|Anon
|8
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Mar 24
|Louis
|131
|DOJ Gets Countersued To Keep Mosque Out Of Ster...
|Mar 24
|BB Board
|1
|?1961 unsolved murder of female near springs at... (May '09)
|Mar 22
|Webtracker
|12
|trade GF pics (Feb '15)
|Mar 10
|Damncuh
|4
|Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07)
|Mar '17
|I I I
|27
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC