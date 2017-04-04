Irving Berlin's I Love a Piano Brings...

Irving Berlin's I Love a Piano Brings Classic American Music to the Meadow Brook Theatre Stage

Tuesday Apr 4

Meadow Brook Theatre is filled with the beloved music of Irving Berlin in its spring performance of "I Love a Piano." As one of the premiere composers of American Music, Berlin's classics include, "Blue Skies," "There's No Business Like Show Business," "Always," and "White Christmas," all featured in "I Love a Piano."

Rochester, MI

