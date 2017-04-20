Dixonite wins university award

Dixonite wins university award

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Dixon High School graduate Aaron Helander received the 2017 Human Relations Award on April 3 from the board of trustees of at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

