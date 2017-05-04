Chancellor candidate to interview Wed...

Chancellor candidate to interview Wednesday on campus

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Daily Egyptian

The second of three people contending to become the university's next permanent chancellor will be on campus Wednesday to answer questions from students, faculty and staff. George Hynd, who was named president of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan, in 2014, will interview on campus at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in Guyon Auditorium.

