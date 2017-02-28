the Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom ...

the Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin to Bring Family Drama to Meadow Brook Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Tom Durnin shows up on his son's doorstep hoping to reconnect after not speaking for 5 years. But it's complicated, Tom is a white-collar criminal, fresh off a sentence for investment fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
trade GF pics (Feb '15) Mar 10 Damncuh 4
News Barnett upbeat about Rochester Hills (Mar '07) Mar 4 I I I 27
Review: Boot Rite Computer Solutions (Nov '08) Feb 22 Cibyrchik 15
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb '17 Pope Phart 28
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan '17 The Real Donald T... 3
Stop preying on us ! Jan '17 Old friend 7
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Jan '17 Drax112 2
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Rochester, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC