Phoenix women upset in HL play

Friday Feb 3

The Green Bay Phoenix saw their 11-game winning streak snapped, falling for the first time in Horizon League play 74-71 against Oakland in Rochester, Michigan on Thursday night. The Golden Grizzlies handed the Phoenix the loss in the final seconds of the game.

