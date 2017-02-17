Phoenix women upset in HL play
The Green Bay Phoenix saw their 11-game winning streak snapped, falling for the first time in Horizon League play 74-71 against Oakland in Rochester, Michigan on Thursday night. The Golden Grizzlies handed the Phoenix the loss in the final seconds of the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIGM-AM Medford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|Review: SureGuard Roofing & Maintenance (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|S Doug
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC