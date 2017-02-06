People in the Law, Feb. 6, 2017

Email submissions and digital photos to editor@mi.lawyersweekly.com , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. J. William Housefield Jr. of McGinty Hitch Housefield Person Yeadon & Anderson PC was appointed and Keith A. Castora, Jane S. Colombo, Robert C. Timmons, David Williams and Lisa L. Woons were reappointed to the Workers' Compensation Board of Magistrates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Lawyers Weekly.