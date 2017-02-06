People in the Law, Feb. 6, 2017
Email submissions and digital photos to editor@mi.lawyersweekly.com , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. J. William Housefield Jr. of McGinty Hitch Housefield Person Yeadon & Anderson PC was appointed and Keith A. Castora, Jane S. Colombo, Robert C. Timmons, David Williams and Lisa L. Woons were reappointed to the Workers' Compensation Board of Magistrates.
