People in the Law, Feb. 6, 2017

J. William Housefield Jr. of McGinty Hitch Housefield Person Yeadon & Anderson PC was appointed and Keith A. Castora, Jane S. Colombo, Robert C. Timmons, David Williams and Lisa L. Woons were reappointed to the Workers' Compensation Board of Magistrates.

