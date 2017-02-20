People in the Law, Feb. 20, 2017
Email submissions and digital photos to editor@mi.lawyersweekly.com , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. Patrick D. Crandell, Lauren A. Frederick, Kari L. Melkonian and Kyle N. Smith were elected partners at Collins Einhorn Farrell PC.
