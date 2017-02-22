OptimizeRx Corporation Sets Fourth Qu...

OptimizeRx Corporation Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016...

OptimizeRx Corp. , the leading aggregator of pharmaceutical-sponsored services in electronic health record platforms, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

