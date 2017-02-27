NEWS Letica purchase adds to RPC Group's US footprint

Letica Corp. has injection molding, thermoforming and paper production, making containers and packaging for a range of end markets, including food service. UPDATED: The buying spree continues, and this time RPC Group plc is bulking up in the United States with a deal for Letica Corp. A deal valued at up to $640 million adds 13 plants that make rigid plastic packaging and foodservice products and 1,750 employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.