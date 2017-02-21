Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans to Host Free Drop-In Information ...
Area families will have an opportunity to learn about saving for college during a free, drop-in informational session hosted by the Michigan Department of Treasury's Section 529 college savings plans from 3-8 p.m. March 1 at the Rochester Hills Public Library, 500 Olde Towne Road, Rochester. Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program will discuss the features and benefits of each plan and offer general tips to educate parents, grandparents and others on saving for college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Boot Rite Computer Solutions (Nov '08)
|9 hr
|Cibyrchik
|15
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC