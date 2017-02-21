Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans ...

Michigan's 529 College Savings Plans to Host Free Drop-In Information ...

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Area families will have an opportunity to learn about saving for college during a free, drop-in informational session hosted by the Michigan Department of Treasury's Section 529 college savings plans from 3-8 p.m. March 1 at the Rochester Hills Public Library, 500 Olde Towne Road, Rochester. Representatives from the Michigan Education Trust and Michigan Education Savings Program will discuss the features and benefits of each plan and offer general tips to educate parents, grandparents and others on saving for college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Boot Rite Computer Solutions (Nov '08) 9 hr Cibyrchik 15
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Jan '17 Drax112 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan '17 Jon Russell 6
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Jan '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 130
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Rochester, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,072,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC