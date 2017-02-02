MBT Guild to Host 36th Annual Luncheo...

MBT Guild to Host 36th Annual Luncheon on the Aisle This April

Thursday Feb 2

The Meadow Brook Theatre Guild will present its longest running, and most beloved fundraising event, Luncheon on the Aisle 2017. The event will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the beautiful Meadow Brook Theatre located at 207 Wilson Hall located on the campus of Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.

