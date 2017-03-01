How to Find Love Through Fitness
Like many Americans, Lori Kogan hauled herself out of bed and to the gym on New Year's Day 2006 with new resolve to make early-morning fitness a habit. But unlike many Americans, Kogan's commitment never wavered; she went to the gym the next morning, and the next morning and the next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MSN Healthy Living.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Boot Rite Computer Solutions (Nov '08)
|Feb 22
|Cibyrchik
|15
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan '17
|Old friend
|7
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan '17
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan '17
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC