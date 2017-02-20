Grapevine: Detroit opera singer given...

Grapevine: Detroit opera singer given prestigious award

Detroit opera singer Errin Duane Brooks was one of five winners of the 46th annual George London Foundation Awards, which honors American and Canadian opera singers.

