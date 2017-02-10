Decknatel Earns Mopar - Top Tech' Award

Decknatel Earns Mopar - Top Tech' Award

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Tri

A.M. Maus & Son technician Steve Decknatel was recently recognized as one of only 27 Mopar "Top Tech" award winners. Decknatel was selected from more than 25,000 eligible technician candidates across the FCA US LLC dealer network and was among the best and brightest FCA US LLC dealership technicians recognized during an awards ceremony held at historic Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 10. Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service , FCA - Global, was on hand to help honor Decknatel and fellow elite technicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rochester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15) Feb 5 Pope Phart 28
News Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr... Jan 31 The Real Donald T... 3
Stop preying on us ! Jan 23 Old friend 7
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Jan 18 Drax112 2
Great Lakes Church Troy, MI Jan 18 Jon Russell 6
News Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06) Jan 15 WATCHING LIVONIA 130
Review: SureGuard Roofing & Maintenance (Aug '12) Dec '16 S Doug 5
See all Rochester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rochester Forum Now

Rochester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rochester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rochester, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,821,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC