Decknatel Earns Mopar - Top Tech' Award

A.M. Maus & Son technician Steve Decknatel was recently recognized as one of only 27 Mopar "Top Tech" award winners. Decknatel was selected from more than 25,000 eligible technician candidates across the FCA US LLC dealer network and was among the best and brightest FCA US LLC dealership technicians recognized during an awards ceremony held at historic Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 10. Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service , FCA - Global, was on hand to help honor Decknatel and fellow elite technicians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.