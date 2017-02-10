Decknatel Earns Mopar - Top Tech' Award
A.M. Maus & Son technician Steve Decknatel was recently recognized as one of only 27 Mopar "Top Tech" award winners. Decknatel was selected from more than 25,000 eligible technician candidates across the FCA US LLC dealer network and was among the best and brightest FCA US LLC dealership technicians recognized during an awards ceremony held at historic Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester, Mich., Tuesday, Jan. 10. Pietro Gorlier, Head of Parts and Service , FCA - Global, was on hand to help honor Decknatel and fellow elite technicians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-Catholic teacher pleads guilty to sex with s... (May '15)
|Feb 5
|Pope Phart
|28
|Trump supporters say they are happy with immigr...
|Jan 31
|The Real Donald T...
|3
|Stop preying on us !
|Jan 23
|Old friend
|7
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|Review: SureGuard Roofing & Maintenance (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|S Doug
|5
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC