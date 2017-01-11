Rochester is best city to raise a family in 2017
A new study says the city of Rochester is the best place in Michigan to raise a family this year. According to data collected by WalletHub, Rochester earned the No.
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: SureGuard Roofing & Maintenance (Aug '12)
|Dec 31
|S Doug
|5
|Stop preying on us !
|Dec 27
|lawless
|3
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Brian 1907
|71
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Dec '16
|JaredintheD
|3
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec '16
|Technician
|1
|-----Join Snapchat------ (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|TreBae1996
|2
|Trump to end campaign in Michigan Monday with G...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|22
