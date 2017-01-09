People in the Law, Jan. 9, 2017
Email submissions and digital photos to [email protected] , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. Matthew R. Abel of Cannabis Counsel PLC was named to the State Bar of Michigan Marijuana Law Section Counsel and appointed to the National Cannabis Bar Association Board of Directors.
