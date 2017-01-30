People in the Law, Jan. 30, 2017

Email submissions and digital photos to [email protected] , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. Jared T. Belka, Daniel W. Borst, Nathan J. DeVries, Randall J. Peck and David R. Whitfield were named partners at Warner Norcross & Judd LLP.

