People in the Law, Jan. 23, 2017

Email submissions and digital photos to [email protected] , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. John D. Arendshorst, Charles F. Gray, Timothy K. Kroninger, Zachary J. Meyer, Jill M. Miller, Eric R. Post and Wayne D. Roberts were named partners at Varnum LLP.

