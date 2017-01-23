People in the Law, Jan. 23, 2017
Email submissions and digital photos to [email protected] , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. John D. Arendshorst, Charles F. Gray, Timothy K. Kroninger, Zachary J. Meyer, Jill M. Miller, Eric R. Post and Wayne D. Roberts were named partners at Varnum LLP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Lawyers Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop preying on us !
|2 hr
|Old friend
|7
|Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru...
|Jan 18
|Drax112
|2
|Great Lakes Church Troy, MI
|Jan 18
|Jon Russell
|6
|Redford Township may not be among nation's safe... (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|130
|Review: SureGuard Roofing & Maintenance (Aug '12)
|Dec 31
|S Doug
|5
|Review: Empire Plumbing Sewer & Drain (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Brian 1907
|71
|Michigan Institute of Urology (Dr George)
|Dec '16
|Technician
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC