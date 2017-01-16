People in the Law, Jan. 16, 2017

People in the Law, Jan. 16, 2017

Email submissions and digital photos to [email protected] , fill out our online form or send information to: P.O. Box 70388 Rochester, MI 48307. Maurice C. Davis of Davis Law Group was named among the American Institute of DUI/DWI Attorneys' "2016 10 Best DUI Attorneys for Client Satisfaction."

