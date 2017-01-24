OptimizeRx Integrates with Eye Care Leaders to Deliver Improved Eye...
Eye Care Leaders , the leading provider of practice performance solutions for ophthalmologists and optometrists, has integrated with OptimizeRx Corp . , the leading aggregator of pharmaceutical-sponsored services in electronic health record platforms.
