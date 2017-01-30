OptimizeRx Appoints James Lang to Board of Directors
OptimizeRx Corp. , the leading electronic health record based point-of-care solution company for health care professionals and patients, has appointed James Lang to its board of directors. Lang brings to OptimizeRx more than 25 years of experience in healthcare data, analytic, and technology enabled business services.
