Cerberus racks up $1.8 bln for fourth real estate fund
Cerberus Institutional Real Estate Partners IV LP targets distressed or undervalued real estate deals with a focus in the U.S. and Western Europe. The fund's limited partners include sovereign-wealth funds, public-pension plans, corporate plans, insurers, endowments, foundations and high-net-worth individuals.
