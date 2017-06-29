Russell Lee 'Pudge' Egolf
Russell Lee "Pudge" Egolf, 78, Rochester, passed into eternity at 12:31 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, at his home. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife and soul mate, Janet Egolf, Rochester; two daughters, Jami Rodriguez, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Traci Porretta, Eagle Mountain, Utah; and five grandchildren, Justin Rodriguez, Jenna Rodriguez, Jaryn Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, and Vienna Porretta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Rochester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explosive new blog on DiTullio and Moran
|Apr '17
|King of Rochester
|1
|Two Inbred Imbeciles From Mentone Busted.
|Mar '17
|Mr Parody
|1
|Looking forward to you
|Mar '17
|Jeffrey a
|3
|Attica Residents Recall Strong Bout of Weekend ... (Apr '06)
|Feb '17
|Ghost of a child
|2
|Bink
|Jan '17
|Tostep
|1
|Parole authorities' contacts with Danny R. Rouse (Nov '06)
|Dec '16
|Robert margraves
|9
|Making a move to Indiana (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rochester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC