Russell Lee "Pudge" Egolf, 78, Rochester, passed into eternity at 12:31 a.m. Monday, June 26, 2017, at his home. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife and soul mate, Janet Egolf, Rochester; two daughters, Jami Rodriguez, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Traci Porretta, Eagle Mountain, Utah; and five grandchildren, Justin Rodriguez, Jenna Rodriguez, Jaryn Rodriguez, Jordan Rodriguez, and Vienna Porretta.

